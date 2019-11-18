Police: SC pair charged in 'horrific' animal abuse case where dog, puppies left to starve to death

article

A man and woman, both from Rock Hill, are facing animal abuse charges after a dog and her puppies were left to starve to death, according to police.

Maurice Phillips and Sandra Gallman are both being charged with four counts of ill-treatment of animals first offense and one count for ill-treatment of animals - torture.

Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, officers with the Rock Hill Police Department responded to 518 Keels Avenue in reference to reported animal abuse.

As officers arrived to the home, they saw a dead puppy in the backyard. Rock Hill officers were able to get a search warrant for the address and discovered three additional dead puppies inside.

Police said two of the deceased puppies were found in the backyard, one was found in a trash can, and the fourth was located inside a laundry basket.

An adult female dog was found in the backyard and appeared to be eating her litter to survive, police said. No food or water was found for the dogs and police said it appeared the dogs were being starved.

York County Animal Control seized the adult dog.