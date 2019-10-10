Police search for 2 suspects after armed robbery at Family Dollar

Police are searching for two suspects after a gun was held just inches away from a store clerk during a terrifying robbery at a Family Dollar in south Charlotte.

The robbery happened in the 6700 block of Nations Ford Road just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

FOX 46 spoke to an employee and customers who say this is far from the first time this has happened, and it most likely won't be the last.

"When I was riding past I saw a bunch of CSI and a bunch of police officers standing around,” neighbor Darrell Hontley said.

One of the suspects is seen in this surveillance picture with a gun in his hand. The woman in the red shirt, a 49-year-old employee forced into a corner behind the register at gunpoint.

"It scared me a little bit because it's so close to home,” said Hontley.

"They're just doing it everywhere now I mean, I don't know what's going on. The young kids, they're just getting, I don't know where they're getting the guns at but they're just getting wild,” another customer said.

Customers say it's a good neighborhood but robberies happen fairly often.

"This is my favorite store and I’ve been here at least three times and this front door has been broken,” one woman told FOX 46.

Hontley said he thinks the store has been robbed about four times.

A store employee spoke off camera saying there were several customers inside the store when it was robbed. People who frequent the store say you have to be aware of your surroundings.

"Dangerous out here I mean you've got to be aware and ain't nothing you can do about it because they're doing it everywhere."

FOX 46 reached out to Family Dollar's corporate office to ask about security upgrades, but they have not responded at this time.