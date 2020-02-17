Police search for Burke County man missing for nearly 5 days

article

The Jacksonville, North Carolina Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Michael Francischelli, 34, was last seen walking away from the Foothills Regional Airport off NC 18 North in Burke County.

He was wearing a dark jacket, jeans, blue toboggan, carrying a backpack and a black bible when he left with no known direction of travel, police said.

Francischelli is not considered to be a danger to himself or others.

Jacksonville PD would like to verify that Francischelli is OK. Anyone with information is asked to please call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Jacksonville PD at 910-938-6420 if you have any information.