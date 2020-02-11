Police search for gunman accused of shooting at 11-year-old at bus stop

A middle school student says someone shot at him while he was waiting to go to school Monday morning. Now, neighbors are on alert as police search for the gunman.

CMPD says the 11-year-old boy was shot at while waiting for the bus on Rollingwood Drive.

“This is the first time I heard something like this happening. It's disturbing,” neighbor James Covington said.

According to police, the boy was waiting for the bus near this intersection when a man shot at him just after 7 a.m. in the southeast Charlotte neighborhood.

Covington says he often sits on his porch in the mornings. He can see the bus stop from his home, but wasn't outside when police said the shooting took place.

“I saw police waling down the street but they didn't come down here,” Covington said.

“I’m usually sitting out here in the morning if it's not raining. About 7 to 7:15. I see the lady up there with her grandkids and they take the bus and everything. But like I said, I wasn't out there this particular morning.”

Covington says despite what happened yesterday morning, this area is usually quiet. No arrests have been made yet, which leaves neighbors a little uneasy for kids who ride the bus.

“That's terrible man for kids trying to get on the school bus and for something like that to happen it's outrageous.

