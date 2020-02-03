Police search for man accused of exposing self to teens at bus stop twice

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to teens at a bus stop in northeast Charlotte.

Officers say on Dec. 20, the two teens were at a bus stop near the intersection of Trembeth Drive and Dinglewood Avenue when a Hispanic male stopped his truck and motioned to get their attention.

When the victims looked at the Hispanic male, he exposed his genitalia to them and then drove away.

Then on Jan. 29, the same two victims were standing at a bus stop when the same Hispanic male exposed himself again. Following the second incident, the victims filed another police report.

Following the second incident, police were able to obtain a photo of the suspect vehicle. It's described as a dark gray four-door Toyota Tundra pick-up truck with chrome step bars, chrome rear bumper, and chrome door handles. The vehicle also has a white sticker in the upper left-hand corner of the rear window.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who is approximately 40-years-old.

Police are continuing to investigate these incidents. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Rende at 704-336-3327 or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.