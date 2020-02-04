Police search for masked man in robbery at Belmont bank

article

The Belmont Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a masked suspect who robbed a local bank Monday morning.

The incident happened at 11:34 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at the BB&T Bank located at 601 Hawley Avenue.

Police said the suspect entered the bank wearing a dark-colored jacket, gray pants, eyeglasses, and a dark bowler style hat. The suspect also had on a mask.

The suspect reportedly presented a note to an employee and told her to "give him everything she had." The suspect then left the bank in a light silver Nissan Versa or Nissan Sentra, police said.

No weapon was used and no one was injured during the incident. Detectives are actively investigating the case.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Angela Spataro with the Belmont Police Department at 704-829-4082.