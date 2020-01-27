Police search for suspect who robbed Rock Hill woman, friend in driveway

A community is shaken after a Rock Hill woman and her family were assaulted and robbed at gunpoint, right in their own driveway. Now, neighbors say they won’t feel comfortable until the crook is caught.

The victim says her two young children and her friend were with her when a man with a gun walked off the street, hit her in the face, and robbed her in her own driveway.



“It's scary, I know there are a lot of families in this neighborhood and I’m sure it makes them nervous to hear,” said neighbor Richard Armenia.

Neighbors along Amelia Avenue in Rock Hill are worried after hearing that a woman says she was slapped in the face and robbed by a man with a gun in her own driveway.



The victim's mom says two children, ages 6 and 8, were in the car waiting to go to the grocery store Saturday night with the victim and her friend when the armed robbery happened.



“It's unfortunate to hear. I know the family here they're friendly and it’s sad to hear,” Armenia said.



The man stole the woman's purse and her friend's wallet, according to the family. Police say he ran away and they do not believe there was a car involved in the robbery.



If you were on Amelia Avenue near the intersection with Abernathy Street around 10:15 Saturday night and you saw anything that might help police track down the armed robber, you’re asked to give Rock Hill police a call.