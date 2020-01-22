Police searching for 15-year-old girl last seen at Concord Mills mall

article

The Concord Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen at Concord Mills mall nearly four days ago.

Officers said Amy Lisets Rivera, 15, of Charlotte, was last seen on Jan. 18 after attending a movie at AMC Theaters.

Earlier that day, Rivera had been dropped off at the mall by her father and was scheduled to be picked up later in the evening. Information obtained by friends that were with Rivera at AMC Theaters said that she left the theater prior to the end of the movie, and did not tell anyone where she was going.

When Rivera's friends left the movie, they could not locate her.

Security video appears to show the 15-year-old girl outside of mall entrance #1 on the sidewalk alone. As the camera panned away, then back, Rivera was no longer visible. It is presumed that she got into a vehicle with someone, police said.

Rivera is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with cats on it and black leggings.

At this point, police believe Rivera may be attempting to get to a location somewhere in Virginia to meet someone.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.