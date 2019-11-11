Police searching for 2 suspects after chase in stolen car

article

Police in Matthews are searching for two suspects following a pursuit that ended in a crash.

Matthews police, CMPD, and Stallings police officers, as well as Union County deputies, are searching the area of E. John St. and McKee Rd. for a suspect from the earlier pursuit that started in Charlotte.

Just after 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, CMPD notified Matthews police that they were tracking a stolen car headed eastbound on Monroe Road towards Matthews. It was described as a dark-colored BMW.

The victim, Alexandre Roges, told FOX 46 that he left his car unlocked while he ran into the QuikTrip on Albemarle Road. That's when the car was stolen.

Matthews police officers found the car as it was entering the town limits and officers engaged in a brief pursuit in an attempt to get the suspect to stop.

This pursuit was discontinued due to the suspect's erratic driving. The CMPD Aviation Unit was able to relay information to Matthews officers and told them that the two suspects got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods in the 2100 block of E. John St.

Matthews, CMPD and Stallings officers, along with deputies from the Union County Sheriff’s Office searched the area, but the suspects were not found.

They are described as two white males in their 20s to early 30s. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.