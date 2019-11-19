Police searching for Arkansas teen who never returned after taking out trash at work

article

The Independence County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old who disappeared after taking out the trash at work.

Bradley Smith was working at the Desha Flash Market in Batesville, Ark. on Saturday, Nov. 16 and never returned after taking out the trash, deputies said. Smith left his phone and hoodie inside the gas station.

Smith was last seen wearing Khaki shorts, a black beanie, a black Pizza Hut shirt, and tennis shoes. He's described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds. Smith has brown eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact the Independence County Sheriff's Department at 870-793-8838.

This story was reported from Charlotte, North Carolina.