Police searching for man locked bunny in cage, threw it into lake

Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement is investigating after surveillance video showed a man dumping a bunny into a lake inside of its carrier.

They say the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 at Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia.

Police say a small black and white bunny was found dead inside the crate after a person walking through the park saw it floating in the water.

Video footage shows a white man with dark hair, about 5’10”, throwing the carrier into the lake.

Police are asking for any information concerning the man or the silver SUV, possibly a Honda, that police believe he was driving. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.