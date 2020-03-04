Police searching for missing 12-year-old Charlotte boy

article

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Dakota Trent, 12, was reported missing at 8:59 p.m. on Saturday, February 22. Police said Trent was last seen on foot in the 2400 block of Sawyer Drive around 3:30 p.m. on February 22.

He has been known to frequent the campus of UNC-Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Trent was last seen wearing grey sweats, a blue or black puffer jacket, and blue Adidas sneakers. He has a history of running away and may attempt to avoid being located, police tell FOX 46 Charlotte.

Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Trent is asked to call 911 immediately. In addition, citizens may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.