Police searching for missing Charlotte man with cognitive issues

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 77-year-old Charlotte man who they say has cognitive issues.

Robert Groom, 77, was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 on Leafcrest Lane near Archdale Drive.

Police said he was last seen wearing a teal-and-white Panther's jacket, jeans, slippers, and an Army-green baseball cap. Groom suffers from cognitive issues and his family is concerned for his well-being, police said.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.