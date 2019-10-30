Police searching for missing man last seen in north Charlotte

article
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte Mecklenburg police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in north Charlotte.
Michael Pruitt, 48, went missing on Oct. 21 around 7 p.m. He was walking near the 7000 block of Somerset Springs Drive.
Pruitt suffers from cognitive issues and his family is concerned with his well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
MORE FROM FOX 46:
HALLOWEEN FORECAST: HEAVY RAIN COULD DISRUPT TRICK-OR-TREATING
Wednesday Morning Forecast
Watch out for scattered showers today as moisture steadily returns from the Gulf of Mexico. A strong cold front will sweep across the area from the west Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing with it heavy rain and severe thunderstorm threat.
OUT-OF-STATE COUPLE SHOCKED AFTER CAR, DOGS STOLEN IN LINCOLNTON
Out-of-state couple shocked after dogs stolen from car in Lincolnton
An out-of-state couple were left shocked when all of their belongings, including their two dogs were stolen from their truck while they were inside of a restaurant in Lincolnton.
LOCAL CHARITIES SAY THEY DIDN’T GET DONATIONS PROMISED BY EATWORKPLAY
Local charities say they didn’t get donations promised by EatWorkPlay
The sudden postponement of a Willy Wonka-themed gala, days before the event, has ticket holders demanding refunds. It also raises questions over where thousands of dollars, promised to local charities, is going.