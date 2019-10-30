Police searching for missing man last seen in north Charlotte

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in north Charlotte.

Michael Pruitt, 48, went missing on Oct. 21 around 7 p.m. He was walking near the 7000 block of Somerset Springs Drive.

Pruitt suffers from cognitive issues and his family is concerned with his well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

