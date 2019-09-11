Police searching for possibly 'armed and dangerous' suspect after chase on I-485

article

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is currently searching for a possibly "armed and dangerous" suspect in University City following a chase on I-485 early Wednesday morning.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, officers attempted to stop a vehicle occupied by a domestic violence suspect. According to CMPD, this individual had been to the victim’s home two times Tuesday night.

Officers had obtained warrants for assault by pointing a gun and assault by strangulation.

CMPD officers located the suspect traveling along I-485 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect refused to stop, and a chase began. The pursuit ended in the 11300 block of Breeze Hill Lane where the suspect then jumped and ran from his vehicle, police said.

"We have a perimeter set up and K-9 is actively tracking," CMPD said.

