Police: Second Charlotte homicide in less than 24 hours

A 41-year-old man was found shot to death early Wednesday morning in west Charlotte and now a homicide investigation is underway, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers responded to call regarding a gunshot wound victim near the intersection of Willilyn Lane and Huntwood Drive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.

The victim, Joshua Leland Cox, 41, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. His family has been notified of his death. There is no suspect at this time.

The Charlotte Fire Department, Medic, and victim services were among the divisions that responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600 or 704-432-TIPS.

Tuesday night a 17-year-old was shot and killed, in an unrelared seperate case, in north Charlotte.