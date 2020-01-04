Police seize apparent weapon in Uptown's 2nd Ward

CMPD seized an apparent weapon in Uptown's 2nd Ward early Saturday morning. We are working to confirm more details. The video captured shows CSI was on the scene as well and that the portion of the intersection was roped off by police tape by the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center.

Fox 46 was on the scene and the apparent weapon appeared to have drums attached to it. It is unclear at this time if there is a suspect.

Fox 46 was told by officers on the scene that the situation was under control.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.