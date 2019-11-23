Police shoot, kill Chester Walmart shoplifting suspect

A Walmart in Chester, South Carolina was the scene of a shooting that involved an officer shooting and killing a shoplifting suspect on Saturday, officials confirmed with Fox 46 News.

The incident occurred at a Walmart location at 1691 J.A. Cochran Bypass and one person was confirmed fatally shot. Officials say the suspect was shoplifting and was shot and killed by the officer. The Police would not say if the suspect was armed. There were no additional injuries. The incident began inside and ended outside, according to a statement by the police.

The Chester Sheriff's Office confirmed that the Walmart was closed and that pedestrians should avoid the area. SLED is on the scene and witnesses continue to be interviewed.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will have more information as it is released.

