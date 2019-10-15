Police: Statesville man charged with murder of 2-year-old boy

article

Police have charged a man with murder after a 2-year-old boy who was found unresponsive at a home in Statesville last month.

Statesville Police say Jordan Hoyt Simmons, 27, was responsible for the death of Sevynn Nashir Clark.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Alexander Street around 11:40 a.m. on Sep. 5 where they found the toddler unresponsive. He was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, Statesville police determined that Simmons caused the little boy's injuries. He has been charged with second degree murder and felony intentional child abuse with serious bodily injuries. He was arrested today in Spartanburg County, SC on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

No other information has been released at this time.