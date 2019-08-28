Police: Suspect in Cramerton standoff had golf club, not gun; no shots fired

article

Charges were dropped against a man accused of firing shots at Cramerton police officers on Tuesday, after it was discovered that the weapon the man had wasn’t a gun—it was a golf club.

Officers were called to the scene in the Mayflower Apartment Complex around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday after neighbors reported hearing gunfire. Police said they arrived on scene and heard additional shots fired.

This led to an hours-long standoff in front of Elmore’s home. Residents of the apartment complex and students at a nearby school were all evacuated from the area.

Elmore eventually surrendered and was taken into custody peacefully around 2:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Elmore was not in possession of a firearm at the time of the standoff, and that the weapon that made the sound of shots was a golf club. Investigators dropped the charges against Elmore after they were successfully able to recreate the sound using the golf club.

The chief said Elmore banged the golf club against the doo, producing what sounded similar to gunfire. Adams commended his officers for their caution, even though it was a false alarm.

Adams says Elmore’s apartment is in a basement area of the building, which amplified the noise.

Police say they have a history of mental health calls with Elmore, and are continuing to look into whether he was allowed to have a gun.