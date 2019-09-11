Police: Suspect wanted for assaulting, strangling woman in custody after chase on I-485

article

A suspect who was thought to possibly be 'armed and dangerous' and was wanted on multiple charges following a chase on I-485 in University City early Wednesday morning is now in custody, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, officers attempted to stop a vehicle occupied by a domestic violence suspect.

According to CMPD, this individual, identified as Ervin Goode, 28, had been to the victim’s home two times Tuesday night where he reportedly pushed her to the ground, strangling her, and then took her phone while she was trying to call 911. The woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

Officers had obtained warrants for assault by pointing a gun, assault by strangulation, and interfering with emergency communications.

CMPD officers located the suspect around 4 a.m. traveling along I-485 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect refused to stop, and a chase began. The pursuit ended in the 11300 block of Breeze Hill Lane where the suspect then jumped and ran from his vehicle, police said.

K-9 responded in an attempt to locate and track Goode.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers providing security to the victim spotted Goode and chased him on foot. K-9 responded a second time and located Goode. He is in custody and charges are forthcoming, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing breaking news story.