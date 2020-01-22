Police: Wanted man, who was potentially armed, arrested near West Mecklenburg HS

A man, who had an active warrant out for his arrest, was captured Wednesday morning after reports came in of someone who was 'potentially armed' near West Mecklenburg High School, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 near the West Mecklenburg High School campus on 7400 Tuckaseegee Road.

As officers responded to the scene, they arrested a man who they said had an active warrant for his arrest.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 NEWS APP

West Mecklenburg High School was on lock-down during this time. They now have resumed classes, CMS said. FOX 46 is working to get more information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.