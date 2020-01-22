Police: Wanted teen, armed with stolen firearm, arrested at West Mecklenburg HS

article

A teenager, who had an active warrant out for his arrest, was captured Wednesday morning after reports came in of someone who was potentially armed at West Mecklenburg High School, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 at West Mecklenburg High School located in the 7400 block of Tuckaseegee Road.

CMPD said the suspect, Shyheem Dupont, 18, was arrested following a tip from a community member. As officers got to the scene Wednesday morning, they located an empty vehicle in the parking lot at West Meck. CMPD officers found a stolen firearm inside the car and identified Dupont as the suspect.

Dupont was taken into custody in the parking lot. There was no threat to the students or faculty at the school, police said.

Dupont had an active warrant for his arrest for assault on a female. He has since been transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office where he was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and trespassing.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 NEWS APP

West Mecklenburg High School was placed on lock-down briefly Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call 911 or Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.