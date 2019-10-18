Police: Woman accused of hitting, killing 79-year-old in Aldi parking lot tried to run over 4 others

article

The woman who hit and killed a 79-year-old woman in a grocery store parking lot has been charged with murder and is accused of trying to run down several other people.

Matthews police say that Sawan Alshabani, 54, intentionally hit Vira Nahorna in the parking lot of the Aldi on W. John Street. Matthews. Nahorna was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Alshabani called the Matthews Police Department about an hour after the incident and met with officers.

Charges were filed after police found out that Alshabani tried to hit four other people before she left the parking lot. She's facing one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon

Alshabani has been held under medical evaluation since Monday. Upon her release, she will be formally charged and taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Police say the incident was random and isolated, and that there is no known connection between Alshabani and any of the victims.

The investigation is ongoing, but there is no threat to the community.

No other injuries were reported and the identities of the other victims will not be released.