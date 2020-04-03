Police: Woman reported missing after traveling to NoDa to meet friends

article

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 20-year-old woman who was traveling to NoDa to meet with friends before she disappeared.

On March 30 at around 11:10 p.m. CMPD was contacted by a family member who reported Mary Collins missing.

Collins was last seen on Burnley Road on March 28 at around 2:30 p.m. and is believed to have traveled to the NoDa area to meet with friends.

The family says Collins is diagnosed with a cognitive disability, and they are concerned for her safety.

Collins is around 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black-and-white striped shirt, black leggings, a black beanie and was carrying a black Marilyn Manson purse.

Anyone with information on Collin's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.