Expand / Collapse search

Police: Woman sexually assaulted and robbed along north Charlotte greenway

By
Published 
News
FOX 46 Charlotte

Police: Woman sexually assaulted and robbed along north Charlotte greenway

CMPD is investigating a sexual assault at a greenway in north Charlotte. The assault happened on the Mallard Creek Greenway.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a woman says she was sexually assaulted and robbed at a local greenway in north Charlotte this weekend. 

The alleged attack happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 along the Mallard Creek Greenway located at 201 E. Mallard Creek Chuch Road. 

The woman told CMPD officers that a man came up to her, and strangled and sexually assaulted her before robbing her.  The suspect is wanted for assault-strangulation, felony larceny, robbery, and first or second-degree forcible sex offense. 

Police are continuing to search for the suspect at this time. FOX 46 Charlotte is working to get a description of the suspect to release to the public. 

This remains an open and ongoing investigation. 