Police: Woman sexually assaulted and robbed along north Charlotte greenway

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a woman says she was sexually assaulted and robbed at a local greenway in north Charlotte this weekend.

The alleged attack happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 along the Mallard Creek Greenway located at 201 E. Mallard Creek Chuch Road.

The woman told CMPD officers that a man came up to her, and strangled and sexually assaulted her before robbing her. The suspect is wanted for assault-strangulation, felony larceny, robbery, and first or second-degree forcible sex offense.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect at this time. FOX 46 Charlotte is working to get a description of the suspect to release to the public.

This remains an open and ongoing investigation.