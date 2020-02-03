Police work to identify train in fatal collision near UNC Charlotte

article

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working to identify a train that they said struck and killed a man near UNC Charlotte and did not stop.

The deadly incident happened at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 near the intersection of Old Concord Road and John Kirk Drive.

According to CMPD, officers were called to the area following the report of a person on the railroad tracks. As they got to the scene, they located a man, identified as Codey Alexander Humphreys, 25, who was unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic.

Police determined that Humphreys' truck got stuck in the mud after he had driven it on the grass between the tracks and Old Concord Road. He reportedly called a friend for help and began walking north between the track's rails when he was struck by a northbound train.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 46 NEWS APP

CMPD's Major Crash Investigation Unit is working with Norfolk Southern Railroad Police to determine the exact train that struck Humphreys. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Williams at 704-432-2169. The public can also call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.