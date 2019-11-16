Popeyes customer catches young boy working in restaurant kitchen: 'It was so insane'
A customer at a Popeyes restaurant in Texas was shocked when he witnessed a young boy working in the kitchen.
According to the customer, the boy looked to be about “9 years old” and was seen “handling raw chicken before giving it to a male staff worker who went on to cook it.”
The bizarre situation reportedly took place on Nov. 3 at a location in a suburb of Dallas known as The Colony.
The source, who requested to stay anonymous, told South West News Service (SWNS) the kitchen was “very short-staffed” and the restaurant had a line out of the door with wait times surging over an hour for the coveted Chicken Sandwich, which had returned the day of the incident.
“While I was there, there was only one person working the front counter and four employees in the kitchen,” the source said.
“It was so insane. I was a waiter for a number of years and I've never seen anything like that," he added.
The customer claims that at one point, another employee placed a bunch of orders in bags on the counter without calling order numbers because she had to run back to the kitchen to help prepare more sandwiches.
