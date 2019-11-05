POW/MIA table set up at Lancaster Bojangles

article

With Veteran's Day coming up next Monday, many service members who have served and are serving are being honored in a number of ways.

On Tuesday a Bojangles in Lancaster set up a POW/MIA table, a tradition set to honor prisoners of war and missing comrades, according to the Navy website. The tradition has been in place since the end of the Vietnam War.

The table is separate from other tables, slightly smaller than other tables and one to four place settings can be set to honor each service participating in the event.