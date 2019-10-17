Power restored to nearly 6,000 in Uptown, Southend after equipment failure caused outage

article

Thousands of neighbors in Uptown and Southend have just gotten power back after a massive outage left many of them in the dark.

Around 3:00 p.m. Thursday, Duke Energy's outage map showed that nearly 7,000 people without power. This included several traffic lights, causing major backups across the area.

Duke Energy said the source of outage was on W Hill Street. They say the cause was "equipment failure along power lines that serve South End area," but crews are still looking into an exact cause.

By 6 p.m. there were only about 650 outages in the same area. Power is due back for everyone by 10:15 p.m.