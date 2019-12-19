Power restored to nearly 7,000 in Uptown, South End

article

Thousands of people were without power in much of Uptown and parts of the South End neighborhood Thursday night.

Around 8 p.m. Duke Energy's outage map showed nearly 7,000 people were left in the dark. Duke says the outage was caused when an object came in contact with power lines.

Some FOX 46 viewers have told us that several restaurants across the neighborhood were among those without electricity, leaving diners in the dark.

Duke restored power to the area just before 10:30 p.m.

There have been several outages in Uptown and South End over the past couple of months. Nearly 4,000 lost power in the area on Dec. 5. Back in October, nearly 7,000 people lost power due to equipment failure and another outage back in May left about 6,000 people without electricity.