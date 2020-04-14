Powerful storm brings tree down on south Charlotte apartment complex

Clean up efforts are now underway after strong and severe storms moved through our area, leaving behind a major mess. One tree came crashing down on a home trapping a woman inside.

“I was really shocked honestly. My friend gave me a call and I just can't believe it. My friend gave me a call. I heard there was a family in there so I hope they're safe,” Steven Forte said.

Forte is just one of several people who woke up to this horrific scene. For some neighbors, they don't have a home or car anymore.

“It's a pain. This is probably not a good day for me today,” resident Art Jones said.

FOX 46 was there as clean-up crews got the debris up and laid this blue tarp and as insurance adjusters came out to submit claims.

“I got to move and my car got damaged so it's just one thing on top of another all in one day,” said Jones.

All-in-all, the residents are thankful to be alive as they realize things could be worse.

“It’s just six feet and keep my prayers in the air. This is really terrible. It's been a bad year,” Forte said.