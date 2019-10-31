Predator on the loose: Charlotte women report being sexually assaulted by stranger who broke into their homes

A predator is on the loose after two women reported being sexually assaulted by a stranger who recently broke into their homes, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Authorities believe both cases have the potential to be related.

In both of the incidents, the women reported being sexually assaulted by a stranger who broke in. The method of entry was through the rear door. Each of these cases occurred in an apartment complex on Canterwood Drive in northeast Charlotte. The victims provided a very similar description of the suspect.

The suspect is described as an unknown male, average-medium build, and was wearing dark clothing.

"We are requesting community members in the area to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings. If anyone observes suspicious activity or persons in the area, please contact 911," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Detectives are actively investigating each of these cases and working to determine whether they are connected. Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. A cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.