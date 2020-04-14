Pregnant woman in Charlotte tests positive for COVID-19

A Charlotte woman who is three and a half months pregnant tested positive for COVID-19, but she's worried the recommendations from the health department are not enough.

"There are people out there walking around just like me that might not have tested at all that have the virus and are walking around asymptomatic,” Heather Scott said.

Scott is 15 weeks along in her pregnancy and positive for COVID-19. She was tested after losing her sense of taste and smell.

"I took all precautions to basically abide by all the guidelines, do everything above and beyond,” she said.

But it wasn't enough. Scott says having COVID-19 isn't her biggest hang-up, it's the recommendation she was given from the health department just days after testing positive.

Her doctor ordered her to stay home and check in every day. She would only be cleared from COVID-19 once she was symptom-free for 72 hours.

On the contrary, the Health Department told her as of Monday she was cleared because she did not have the specific symptoms of a fever, cough or respiratory issues in seven days, despite not having regained her sense of taste and smell.

“If that's why my doctor initially ordered the test why is that not a part of the screening to clear someone to leave their home,” Scott said.

"We need to be on the same page when it comes to this, there's new information everyday even with the CDC and who there are discrepancies. The best information is the one that keeps you the safest,” Dr. Martez Prince said.

FOX 46 reached out to the Health Department regarding its recommendations and are still waiting to hear back.

