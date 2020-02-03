President Donald Trump to visit Charlotte on Friday

article

President Donald Trump is ending a busy week ahead of him with a visit to the Queen City.

The president will be in Charlotte on Friday, Feb. 7, to speak at the North Carolina Opportunity Now Summit. He also plans to speak at a fundraising committee dinner. The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Johnson C. Smith University.

This Tuesday, Trump will deliver his State of the Union Address. Folks can tune in to FOX 46 Charlotte starting at 9 p.m. to watch.

The president's impeachment trial is expected to wrap up this Wednesday.

