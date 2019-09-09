Expand / Collapse search

President Trump and Democrat Dan McCready get into twitter war on eve of election

The special election Tuesday is considered a toss-up.

President Donald Trump and Democrat Dan McCready got into a little Twitter war Monday morning on the eve of NC's House Special Election. 

"North Carolina, vote for Dan Bishop tomorrow. We need him badly in Washington! His opponent is a far left Sanctuary Cities Supporter," the president tweeted. 

About three hours later, McCready replied back saying,"Actually, there’s one person in this race who has kept this country secure. I signed up after 9/11 to defend us in the Marines and fight the terrorists & I’m the only candidate who will stop your and Dan Bishop’s cuts to Fort Bragg. #countryoverparty" 

President Donald Trump's rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina Monday will be more than just a measure of his clout in trying to elect a Republican to a key House seat. His appearance on Monday will be his first since a tough end of summer that saw slipping poll numbers, warning signs of an economic slowdown, and nonsensical battles over erroneous hurricane maps.

SPECIAL ELECTION 2019: FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE

And the rally may also pose a different test: it will be held near where "Send her back" chants aimed at a foreign-born American congresswoman of color rattled the Republican Party and seemed to presage an ugly presidential campaign fought on race and division.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 