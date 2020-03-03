President Trump donates quarterly salary to help battle coronavirus

article

President Trump has taken steps to help combat the coronavirus by donating his quarterly salary to the cause.

According to a tweet from Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, the president is donating his $100,000 quarter-four salary to the Department of Health and Human Services to help combat coronavirus.

In the past, President Trump has donated his salary to combat the opioid crisis, among other causes.

For more information and a map of COVID-19 cases in the United States, CLICK HERE.