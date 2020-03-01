President Trump plans to hold rally in Charlotte ahead of Super Tuesday

President Donald Trump’s scheduled North Carolina rally on Monday keeps to his recent routine of rallying in states on the eve of their presidential primary votes.

Thousands were expected on Monday night at Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte to hear Trump, who is on the GOP primary ballot in North Carolina and other Super Tuesday states.

Trump held gatherings the day before the New Hampshire primaries, the Nevada Democratic caucus and the South Carolina Democratic primary in each state. There’s little doubt about Trump’s nomination in August at the Republican National Convention, which will also be in Charlotte.

Tuesday’s North Carolina primaries also feature dozens of contested statewide, congressional and legislative races in addition to the Democratic and Republican presidential competitions. Near the top of the ballots are elections to choose Democratic and Republican nominees for governor and U.S. Senate.

Preliminary figures from the State Board of Elections show over 777,000 North Carolina residents cast ballots through early in-person voting that ended Saturday afternoon.

About 686,000 voted through this method during the March 2016 primary, when there were 10 early-voting days. This year there were 17. Democrats voted a disproportionate portion of ballots compared to their percentage of registered voters.

