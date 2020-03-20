President Trump pushes back tax filing deadline to July 15

article

President Donald Trump says Americans now have until July 15 to file their taxes.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin tweeted Thursday morning that at President Donald Trump' direction, "we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties."

The administration had announced earlier in the week that it would delay the payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time.

Mnuchin encouraged anyone who is expecting a return to file as soon as possible to get their money.