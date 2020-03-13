President Trump reaches out to retailers; Walmart, CVS to help with coronavirus testing

article

President Donald Trump officially declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency Friday as the number of cases and deaths grows across the country.

The declaration opens up $50 billion of aid to the nation and is allowing states, health organizations and officials more freedom and flexibility to determine what steps need to be taken in their respective areas to battle the virus.

During the press conference, President Trump brought up several CEOs and leaders from national retailers stepped up to the podium. They thanked the President for his quick response reaching out to them and stating some of the measures their chains and organizations are taking to help slow the growing outbreak.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said portions of Walmart parking lots will be available in select locations to offer drive-thru testing for COVID-19.

“When we got the call yesterday from the White House, we were eager to do our part to help serve the country. Given what we are facing, that’s certainly important to do. We should all be doing that,” McMillon said.

CVS is also working with the CDC to be able to help with COVID-19 testing in secure areas of their parking lots at select stores. They also plan to waive charges for prescription delivery and are making diagnostic testing and telemedicine visits available with no co-pay.

Walgreens said they'll be stepping up to help as well, waiving their delivery fees for all eligible prescriptions and free delivery on any purchase on Walgreens.com beginning Saturday until further notice. You can also order health, wellness and cleaning products through their partnership with Postmates.

"This will pass. This will pass through and we're going to be even stronger for it," Trump said at the end of the press conference.

"Together we're going to beat this, together, we're putting the health of America first," Vice President Pence added.