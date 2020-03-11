President Trump says U.S. will suspend all travel from Europe

article

President Donald Trump announced that all travel from Europe, excluding Great Britain, will be suspended. He also brought up several initiatives going to effect across the U.S. to help citizens get fast, affordable medical attention if needed.

"After consulting with several of our top government health officials, I have decided to take strong, but necessary actions to protect the health and well being of all Americans."

On the travel restrictions, Trump said the travel restrictions will go into effect at midnight on Friday, March 13 and will continue for the next 30 days.

"This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history," President Trump said.

The World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic as U.S. stocks plunged into bear market territory and several American cities joined European counterparts in banning large gatherings.

Watch FOX 46 News at 10 for more on the coronavirus pandemic.