President Trump to sign order temporarily banning immigration

Published 
News
Associated Press
US President Donald Trump speaks flanked by the Administrator of the Small Business Administration Jovita Carranza (L), during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on April 2, 2020, in W

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he'll sign an executive order "to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States" because of the coronavirus.

He is offering no details on what he is referring to and the White House did not immediately elaborate on Trump's tweeted announcement.

Trump has taken credit for his restrictions on travel to the U.S. from China and hard-hit European countries, arguing it contributed to slowing the spread of the virus in the U.S.

More than 750,000 Americans have come down with COVID-19 and more than 42,000 have died.
 