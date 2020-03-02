President Trump visits Charlotte, draws support from small Carolina towns

Although President Trump wasn't scheduled to speak at Bojangles Coliseum until the early evening hours Monday, many people started lining up outside Sunday night.

The parking lot outside Bojangles Coliseum was filled with supporters before noon Monday. It was a festival-like atmosphere with food vendors, t-shirts for sale and music.

“I support my president and I support his views. He has brought America back to where it should be,” said Denise McKellar from Cramerton.

Many of those supporters who feel the same way as Denise McKellar filed into the zig-zagging line before the sun came up.

“Well I actually got up at 2:30, but we got here at 6:30 and are sitting in line,” said Michael Falls from Shelby.

It was an early start for the majority of those who wanted a front-row seat at the rally.

While this is the second stop for President Trump in Charlotte in just a matter of weeks, it’s the first time many from small-town America have seen the President since he campaigned in Charlotte just 4 years ago during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The small town demographic is what many political analysts believe propelled Trump to a win in 2016.“He has brought more jobs back to America from other countries. He has helped increase the economy,” said Carolyn Taylor from Lancaster.

President Trump visited CPCC in Charlotte just a few weeks ago. That event was closed to the public.