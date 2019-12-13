Presumed remains of Concord mother who vanished 7 years ago found, police say

article

The presumed remains of a Concord mother who disappeared after reportedly leaving work more than seven years ago have been found, Concord Police said.

Over the course of several days, detectives recovered skeletal remains from a wooded area near the intersection of Davidson Highway and Winecoff School Road.

Concord Police said they were alerted to the location of the remains after being found by a survey crew working in the area. At this time, the remains are presumed to be that of Crystal Dawn Morrison, however further forensic examination is needed, police said.

Morrison was reported missing on Aug. 24, 2012, by her family and her last confirmed location was in the vicinity of Davidson Highway in Concord. Since being reported missing, Concord Police have worked closely with the family of Ms. Moorison and continued to follow up on numerous investigate leads in hopes that she would be located safely, they said.

"All coworkers of the Concord Police Department express their deepest condolences to Ms. Morrison's family. Concord Police will still continue to work to determine the cause of Ms. Morrison's death," the department said on Friday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.