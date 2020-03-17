Presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina rises to 45, health department says

article

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 45 people have now tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday morning. The cases are spread across 16 counties:

11 cases in Mecklenburg County

1 case in Lincoln County

15 cases in Wake County

1 case in Durham County

1 case in Chatham County

3 cases in Harnett County

2 cases in Johnston County

1 case in Sampson County

1 case in Wayne County

1 case in Wilson County

1 case in Iredell County

1 case in Cabarrus County

2 cases in Forsyth County

1 case in Watauga County

1 case in Brunswick County

1 case in Onslow County

1 case in Craven County

By 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, there are 45 positive coronavirus cases in 16 different counties in North Carolina. Of the 45 cases, one person has been hospitalized.

Health officials said 259 people are under investigation, meaning they have been tested and are awaiting results.

To date, 3,536 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the U.S. and 68 people have died from the virus.

GOV. ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF RESTAURANTS, BARS IN NORTH CAROLINA DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

With the novel coronavirus pandemic putting restrictions on human interaction, some meals are hard to come by for Charlotte-Mecklenburg area families.

CMS announced that they will provide 'grab and go' meals while schools are closed for the next two weeks.

Meals are free for anyone 18-years-old and under. Children must be present to receive meals.

Meals will be distributed Monday through Friday beginning Tuesday, March 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The district will review the meal distribution plan weekly and communicate each week to media and the community.

MEAL DISTRIBUTION INFORMATION: