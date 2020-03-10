Preying on fears, cashing in on coronavirus

As COVID-19 continues to spread, some are preying on fears over the virus to turn a profit, a FOX 46 investigation discovered.

“There has been a plague, a virus, that has been going around,” an ominous robocall from Prophet Manessah Jordan Ministries says. “But the Lord spoke to me and told me to tell you that he is placing a hedge around your name.”

The self-proclaimed “prophet” is back. This time the Boston-based preacher is promising to protect you from “the virus” for a price.

“The Lord told me to tell you that you shall be covered,” the robocall says. “In other words, it’s not going to affect you.”

FOX 46 first told you about Jordan a little over a year ago. At the time, Jordan was selling prayers to the Charlotte faithful, from the “Saint Mary’s Prayer Center,” which does not exist. Jordan has previously promised followers a “financial reward” from God in exchange for “seed” donations.

He’s now once again asking the Charlotte faithful for money by preying on fears over the novel coronavirus.

“I want you to move quickly with an ‘emergency cover-me-seed.’ Oh yes, an ‘emergency cover-me-seed’ of $47 for the gospel or that $147…the $1,047,” Jordan’s robocall said. “This thing will not come near your house. It will not come near your family. It will not come near your door. Move quickly with your cover-me-seed…Put the blood of the lamb on the doorpost, which represents the offer.”

“Kind of heard enough there,” said Dr. David Pennington, a Huntersville pastor at Centerpointe Baptist Church, who listened to portions of the recorded robocall. He says the scripture specifically teaches to preach “not for shameful gain.”

“People are already fearful and anyone, particularly a pastor, who would seek to take advantage of that, to me, is sad,” said Pennington. “And the sad thing is many people will buy into it.”

Jordan’s constant robocalls asking for money have gotten him into trouble with the Federal Communications Commission. There are at least 20 complaints filed with the state, according to the North Carolina Attorney General’s office.

Jordan isn’t the only one offering up a miracle cure at a cost.

“God gave us this product,” said Jim Bakker, a televangelist and convicted fraudster, on his television program last month. He was referring to an elixir called “Silver Solution,” which was advertised as being effective against the coronavirus.

Now, New York Attorney General Letita James has sent the former Charlotte preacher a cease and desist letter.

“The World Health Organization has noted that there is no specific medicine to prevent or treat this disease,” James wrote. “Therefore, any representation on the Jim Bakker Show that its Silver Solution products are effective at combatting and/or treating the 2019 novel coronavirus violates New York law” which prohibits “fraudulent and deceptive business practices and false advertising.”

The letter demanded Bakker add the disclaimer: “These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.” The disclaimer has since been added to the product on Bakker’s website.

Bakker had faced fines up to $5000 per violation.

“I think it’s really important a pastor is comforting people and caring for people,” said Pennington, “rather than taking advantage of people at a fearful time.”

FOX 46 sent emails to Jordan and his ministry asking how they can claim to prevent COVID-19. We did not receive a response back.