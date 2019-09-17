Price of gas increases in the Carolinas following attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities

North and South Carolina residents are paying more at the pump after recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities caused prices to spike.

Over the weekend two major oil facilities, one of which is the world's largest, were hit by drone strikes. The attack has taken away a supply of about 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day, which accounts for six percent of the global supply, according to AAA of the Carolinas.

“As we expected, prices are on the rise due to the major facility shutdowns in Saudi Arabia. This trend will likely continue, but whether this increase will be short or long-term will be determined by how quickly the facilities can recover and get back online," said Tiffany Wright.

North Carolina's average was up to $2.36 per gallon, and South Carolina is at $2.25 per gallon.

President Trump has authorized release of some oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to mitigate the crisis.

Officials are still assessing the damage to the facility, and say it could be days, weeks or even months before the infrastructure is repaired.