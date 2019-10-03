Probation lifted for Stanly County cheerleaders who posed with Trump banner

article

The Stanly County cheerleaders who ended up at the center of controversy after posing with a Trump 2020 banner are no longer on probation, according to school officials.

The announcement was made at a Stanly County School Board meeting Thursday night after the North Carolina High School Athletic Association decided to lift the probation on the North Stanly High School squad.

The team got into hot water after a photo showed them posing with a banner supporting President Trump before a game at the end of August.

The NCHSSA said the team violated their policies on schools promoting political campaigns since they were in uniform representing the school. The organization also says the probation was not a punishment, but a "notice of behavior or action that is against NCHSAA Handbook Policy or contrary to expectations of sportsmanship and proper behavior."

The school said a student attending the game brought the flag in, and the picture was taken before the game started, and Stanly County superintendent Dr. Jeff James says the team was told not to do it again.