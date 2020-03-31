Projections show North Carolina peak a few weeks away; 2,500+ deaths possible by August

article

North Carolina is expected to see more than 2,500 deaths from COVID-19 and some resource shortages like Intensive Care Unit beds, according to a new forecast from the University of Washington.

Researchers say those are the projected results if Gov. Roy Cooper (D-NC) enforces the continuation of strong social distancing measures and other protective measures.

North Carolina's statewide 'Stay-at-Home' order and the closure of non-essential services were issued on Monday, March 30 and will last 30 days. Educational facilities were closed on March 14.

The model, which White House Coronavirus Task Force lead Dr. Deborah Birx has said matches their internal models pretty well, shows the peak use of hospital resources in North Carolina on April 23 with peak deaths beginning on April 23 and lasting until about April 26.

That apex is behind the national anticipated date of April 15.

At its peak, North Carolina could see an average of 80 COVID-19 deaths per day. The forecast anticipated 2,537 deaths by August 4, 2020.

“Our estimated trajectory of COVID-19 deaths assumes continued and uninterrupted vigilance by the general public, hospital and health workers, and government agencies,” said Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine. “The trajectory of the pandemic will change – and dramatically for the worse – if people ease up on social distancing or relax with other precautions. We encourage everyone to adhere to those precautions to help save lives.”

All of this, however, hinges on states across the U.S. enacting three out of four social distancing requirements until the end of May 2020. Those include: a stay at home order, schools closed, non-essential services closed (like bars and restaurants) and travel severely limited.

Currently, North Carolina has closed schools statewide, issued a statewide 'Stay-at-Home' order, and closed all non-essential services. Travel has not been severely limited.

Researchers said in states that do not currently have social distancing in place, the model assumes they will put it in place within seven days.

“If they do not, then the estimates for the number of deaths and the burden on their hospital systems will reflect this and will go up,” the researchers said.

While researchers say it’s hard to get to an exact number, implementing three of the four measures will be enough to follow the trajectory of Wuhan, China, which was able to see a dramatic decline in the pandemic.

IHME forecasts, with current social distancing measures and other protective measures in place, North Carolina will still not have enough hospital beds or ICU beds for the public on its projected peak date of April 23.

The data is being updated as new information comes in and governors or the federal government take more direct action.

“We hope these forecasts will help leaders of medical systems figure out innovative ways to deliver high-quality care to those who will need their services in the coming weeks."

If the country as a whole completes strong social distancing, the Washington study predicts this wave of the pandemic could end by June in the United States.

Click here to learn more about how the researchers are forecasting COVID-19.