'Prolific' drug ring leader busted in Charlotte

A prolific violent offender who ran a drug ring in the Charlotte metro was busted thanks to a weeks-long investigation by CMPD, officials said on Wednesday.

CMPD has not yet released the man's full name but said the suspect's last name is Sandoval.

Two and a half kilograms of heroin, one kilo of cocaine, methamphetamines, and 17 guns, some stolen, were all seized.

CMPD says Sandoval faces multiple charges including drug trafficking and referred to the investigation as a high-level drug ring.